Salman Khan’s bodyguard to provide security for Katrina Kaif’s wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all ready to tie the knot in the star-studded wedding ceremony for which Salman Khan’s private bodyguard will provide security.

To go by the reports, the Dabangg actor’s guard Shera runs a personal security company, Tiger Security which has been made in-charge of the much-anticipated events to take place at the Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan.

Famed Bollywood celebrities and the couple’s family members are headed to the venue for the functions that are expected to kick-off from December 7.

The wedding ceremony is reported to take place on December 9, for which bride-to-be's sister has also landed in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, to not let any unpleasant incident happen during the wedding, Barwara Police station will also be fulfilling security duties.