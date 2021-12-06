Kate Middleton delayed first meeting with Meghan Markle over 'suspicions'

File Footage





While it was expected that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton would get along, the opposite scenario unfolded as it was reported that the Duchess of Cambridge was "suspicious" of the former actress.

As per author Christopher Andersen, who recently released his book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, Kate, because of her private nature, was initially hesitant about pursuing a friendship.

"She hesitated. She has a very tight circle of friends. She doesn’t let a lot of people in."

"By all accounts, she’s charming and very intelligent. But she’s also suspicious of outsiders. She delayed even meeting Meghan. And I think that confused Meghan in the beginning.

"Frankly, it must have insulted her. But they did get along. In the beginning, they were all known as ‘The Fab Four.’ But things aren’t so fab anymore.”