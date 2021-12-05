Kangana Ranaut says she will support any nationalist not only BJP

Kangana Ranaut recently shared that she stands by every nationalist and is not only Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) supporter.

Keeping in view her support for the nationalist party, Ranaut was recently rumored to carry out a campaign for India's ruling side before upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The Thalaivi actor however told media, “I do not belong to any party. Those who are nationalists, I will campaign for them."

The Queen star also told the media, “those who are "honest, brave, nationalists and talk about the country, they will know what I am saying is correct."

On the work front, Ranaut is currently busy in producing her first film, Tiki Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old actor will be next seen starring in Dhaakad, with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.