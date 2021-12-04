Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's cover photo sparks new debate after Astroworld tragedy

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott are in news again as their unseen cover photo has gone viral.

Travis and Kylie were supposed to appear on an American fashion magazine, but W Magazine reportedly put them on ice and decided to hold the printed copies after Astroworld tragedy.



The pair's cover photo has leaked and become the talk of the town. The video of the alleged cover photo shows a pregnant Kylie and Travis with Stormi in a sweet pose.

In the photo, the rapper appears to be listening to their unborn child's heartbeat. The cover may not sit well the families of the 10 people who lost their lives during Travis Scott's concert.

"W editors have cleared any planned coverage of Travis and Kylie from their website, but the magazine was already printed, and now they are trying to stop the delivery trucks," a W insider told Page Six.

It added: "In light of what happened at Astroworld, the interview and cover lines seem inappropriate, to say the least."

The families of the victims of Astroworld tragedy are reportedly angry at Travis Scott and have rejected his offer to cover funeral expenses, and they're not alone.