Zendaya, Tom Holland discuss their height difference: 'I would land before him'

Hollywood couple Tom Holland and Zendaya are poking fun at their height difference while spilling a hilarious anecdote from the sets of Spider Man: No Way Home.

Speaking on the Graham Norton Show on Friday, Zendaya touched upon issues while shooting a stunt with Holland.

"There's a particular stunt where Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge, and he places me there," Zendaya explained. "He's supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her. Because of our height difference... we were attached, so I would land before him. My feet obviously hit the ground before he does."

"So, what would happen?" she asked Holland who then revealed that the duo were using a safety procedure called 'bottom mark' to get through the scene.

"The 'bottom mark' is a thing that they do in stunts that is basically designed to stop you from shattering your kneecaps," he said before lamenting: "I'm the superhero. I'm supposed to look cool."

Holland added: "She would land, and then I would sort of land like this, and then my feet would swing from underneath me, and she would catch me."

Zendaya then poked fun at at Holland, saying that he was "very lovely" about it. "You were like, 'Oh my gosh, thank you,'" she said.

"It's so nice to be caught for a change," he laughed.