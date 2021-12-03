Jennifer Lopez tugs at heartstrings with emotional ‘On My Way’ MV release

Singer and songwriter Jennifer Lopez has just dropped her emotional On My Way music video (MV) and left fans emotional over it all.
The song in question is a romantic reel-life video that contains an emotional ballad and also clips from her upcoming romantic comedy title Marry Me in the background.
The video is the directive brainchild of Santiago Salviche, and showcases Lopez in all her sparkly glory, decked out in a black Versace jumpsuit atop Brooklyn Bridge.
While speaking out about her new release, Lopez revealed to the Global Citizen Live crowd, "This song is about pushing through old mistakes and finding your destiny … But this is just for you guys here tonight. I want to share this with you because I feel, I feel, what I know is that we are on our way."
