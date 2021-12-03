Ahan Shetty says he didn’t have many Bollywood friends in childhood

Ahan Shetty recently revealed that despite his father Sunil Shetty's popularity, they were 'never like a Bollywood family’, having no or a very few friends from the industry.

As the star geared up to steal fans’ hearts with his debut film Tadap, Shetty reflected on his exposure to Bollywood.

During his interview with Siddharth Kannan, the 25-year-old actor shared, “Even though dad is in the industry, we never really grew up in this environment. Also, we lived in South Bombay, I was in the American School of Bombay. Dad also has a lot of friends and gets immense respect from them. But we were never like a Bollywood family.”

He also shared that the only star kid he knew was Shak Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

“I think only recently, I have made a few friends, you know, Ranbir Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Bunty Ahluwalia, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, all of them. But I have also known Aryan Khan since I was a kid,” Shetty continued.

“I was in the American School of Bombay, he was in the Ambani School. We used to meet on the field outside.” he added.

Meanwhile, his maiden project hit the theatres on December 3, also starring Tara Sutaria.