Jennifer Lopez wins hearts with newly-lunched ‘On My Way’s music video

Jennifer Lopez is currently winning over fans’ hearts as she just unveiled music video of her ballad On My Way on Thursday.
JLo’s hotly-launched single is from her up-coming film, Marry Me, also starring Owen Wilson and Maluma.
Taking to Instagram, the On the Floor hit-maker gushed over her much-loved video, as she expressed, “#OnMyWay official video is OUT NOW!!!"
The Hustlers star seemed so glad to finally welcome the stunning video as she added, " I’m so happy you’re all loving the song and I hope you love the video as much as I do.”
The 52-year-old singer also added, “This gets me so excited for @MarryMeMovie coming to theaters February 11.”
The video, helmed by Santiago Salviche, portrays Lopez donning a sparkly black jumpsuit as she stood on the Brooklyn Bridge to serenade the song.
Her fans were also left awe-struck to see her flaunting a gorgeous gown as she got absorbed in the romantic tale.
