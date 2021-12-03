Jennifer Lopez wins hearts with newly-lunched ‘On My Way’s music video

 
Friday December 03, 2021
Jennifer Lopez is currently winning over fans’ hearts with stunning video of her ballad 'On My Way'

By Web Desk
December 03, 2021
Jennifer Lopez is currently winning over fans’ hearts as she just unveiled music video of her ballad On My Way on Thursday.

JLo’s hotly-launched single is from her up-coming film, Marry Me, also starring Owen Wilson and Maluma.

Taking to Instagram, the On the Floor hit-maker gushed over her much-loved video, as she expressed, “#OnMyWay official video is OUT NOW!!!"

The Hustlers star seemed so glad to finally welcome the stunning video as she added, " I’m so happy you’re all loving the song and I hope you love the video as much as I do.”

The 52-year-old singer also added, “This gets me so excited for @MarryMeMovie coming to theaters February 11.”

The video, helmed by Santiago Salviche, portrays Lopez donning a sparkly black jumpsuit as she stood on the Brooklyn Bridge to serenade the song.

Her fans were also left awe-struck to see her flaunting a gorgeous gown as she got absorbed  in the romantic tale.