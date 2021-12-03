Selena Gomez shares self-healing tips for days ‘just getting out of bed’ is difficult

Lyricist and singer Selena Gomez recently dropped some hacks to managing her depressive episodes before they spiral.

She shared a video explanation of the entire self-healing process on WonderMind’s Instagram account.

In the video, she could be heard saying, "Sometimes I'm not good at it. It just happens. I'll just wake up and I struggle maybe sometimes just getting out of bed."



"What helps me, first and foremost, [is] just picking up the phone and calling someone."

She also went on to say, "Also I suggest working out. I hate working out! It is not fun. I've been doing intense boxing classes recently, and it has really helped me get a lot of frustration, but also just energy, out, and it feels so good."

Check it out below:








