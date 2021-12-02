Ben Affleck wants to be a 'Good husband' amid Jennifer Lopez romance

Ben Affleck recently opened up on prioritizing his personal growth and his kids over his work amid his romance Jenifer Lopez.

During his conversation with WSJ Magazine, the 49-year-old actor expressed that for a few years he started paying more attention to himself and his kids.

He shared, “Only in the last four years have I been able to not be so terrified, because I recognize I won’t die without work.”

“The most important thing is being a good father. The second most important thing is to be a good man. And a good person. And, ostensibly, you know, a good husband. Hopefully,” the Justice League star added.

"My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am -- which is not perfect, but somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable," the actor shared.

The couple first started dating in 2002, followed by their split in 2004. However, in July of 2021, the stars rekindled their relationship again.