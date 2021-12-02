Drake ranks the best rapper on ‘Spotify’s Top Artists of 2021 charts

Drake knows how to secure a place in fans' hearts with his music but where he recently landed a glorious spot was on the Spotify’s Top Artists of 2021 Global list.

The Hip Hop sensation’s latest release, Certified Lover Boy is being streamed on-repeat by music lovers, bringing the rapper to third top position.

The streaming platform on Wednesday, unveiled its ‘wrapped 2021’ charts in which the One Dance song-maker outshined the other rappers as he was the only rapper among the top five artists.

Moreover, the 35-year-old rapper also ranked No.1 on the most-streamed artists in the U.S charts, followed by Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, and Kanye West.



Last year, the rapper was spotted on the third place in the global list while a rank higher on the U.S charts.

However, the Grammy award winner didn’t appear on the platform's Top Songs or Albums list for this year.