December 02, 2021
Drake recently landed a glorious spot on the 'Spotify’s Top Artists of 2021 Global list

By Web Desk
December 02, 2021
Drake ranks the best rapper on ‘Spotify’s Top Artists of 2021 charts

Drake knows how to secure a place in fans' hearts with his music but where he recently landed a glorious spot was on the Spotify’s Top Artists of 2021 Global list.

The Hip Hop sensation’s latest release, Certified Lover Boy is being streamed on-repeat by music lovers, bringing the rapper to  third top position.

The streaming platform on Wednesday, unveiled its ‘wrapped 2021’ charts in which the One Dance song-maker outshined the other rappers as he was the only rapper among the top five artists.

Moreover, the 35-year-old rapper also ranked No.1 on the most-streamed artists in the U.S charts, followed by Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, and Kanye West.

Last year, the rapper was spotted on the third place in the global list while a rank higher on the U.S charts.

However, the Grammy award winner  didn’t appear on  the platform's Top Songs or Albums list for this year.