Punjab governor criticises Pakistan-IMF agreement

LONDON: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar Wednesday criticised the agreement signed by the Pakistani government with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying the lender has demanded everything we own (as collateral) against the loans being given to us.



Talking to reporters in London, Chaudhry Sarwar said the party has not told him to step down from his position and the impression being given that he has been sidelined is also not correct.

Meanwhile, UK-based PTI leader Aneel Musarrat has also dismissed rumours of Mohammad Sarwar’s differences with the party.

When asked about the displeasure of the Punjab governor with PTI, Anil Mussarat said even siblings got into a fight.

“There is no such thing here, Muhammad Sarwar is an old comrade, he does not seem angry and will be with us in next elections as well.”

Anil Mussarat said that Imran Khan would fight to fulfil his promises in the last two years.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar had raised eyebrows earlier this week when he spoke against the PTI.

“I never asked for the governor's position but had been asked by the party's leadership to accept it,” he had said.

"When you are in a party, you have to accept the party's decision and you cannot rebel. This was our party’s unanimous decision," Sarwar had said.

When asked by a reporter whether this was done to sideline him, the Punjab governor had agreed, saying that he came to that realisation later. Criticising the government, he had said the outdated system had failed to address the needs of the people.

Sarwar said he could have delivered for the masses if he was given another role, adding that he was doing his best to fulfil his duty in areas where he could exercise his domain.

The Punjab Governor had said, “so far we have failed to bring judicial and police reforms”.

"A tragedy of Pakistan that we have not strengthened our institutions. Successive governments have failed. We run after the personalities and don’t think about strengthening institutions."