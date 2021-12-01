Rihanna's fans think she's expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky

Singer and fashion mogul Rihanna, who was declared national hero at Barbados’ first ever presidential inauguration on Monday, is facing new round of rumours about her pregnancy.



Rihanna's fans began to speculate about her pregnancy after a verified Twitter account called The Academy posted a photo of the singer and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky with a caption: "Rihanna is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky."

As per reports , the tweet has been shared more than 17,000 times, with other fans have also posted photos of the billionaire at the inauguration ceremony and are convinced she’s showing a baby bump.

This isn’t the first time pregnancy rumours have been sparked about the Good Girl Gone Bad singer this year. But again, it has not been confirmed.

Rihanna, who was born and raised in Barbados, looked gorgeous in a striking burnt orange-colored Bottega Veneta silk gown at the historic ceremony where she was honoured for her extraordinary commitment to Caribbean island.

