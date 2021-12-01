 
Wednesday December 01, 2021
Entertainment

Justin Bieber ignores criticism ahead of Saudi Arabia visit

Justin Bieber is due to perform at Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix

By Web Desk
December 01, 2021
 Justin Bieber continues to  ignore criticism  ahead of his scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia where he is due to perform this week.

The "Love Yourself" singer´s decision to perform at  Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix has been criticized by rights activists. He has been urged to by campaigners to cancel his visit to the kingdom.

Bieber, 27, is scheduled to appear in front of an audience of thousands at Sunday´s post-race show in Jeddah which also features superstar French DJ David Guetta and American singer Jason Derulo.

Bieber is yet to comment .

According to AFP, Prince Khalid bin Sultan al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, said the country´s leaders and people were its best advertisement, rather than Bieber.

"The one that (polishes) the image of the kingdom is not a singer, but its leadership and people," he told AFP in Jeddah this week.