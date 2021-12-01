Justin Bieber ignores criticism ahead of Saudi Arabia visit

Justin Bieber continues to ignore criticism ahead of his scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia where he is due to perform this week.
The "Love Yourself" singer´s decision to perform at Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix has been criticized by rights activists. He has been urged to by campaigners to cancel his visit to the kingdom.
Bieber, 27, is scheduled to appear in front of an audience of thousands at Sunday´s post-race show in Jeddah which also features superstar French DJ David Guetta and American singer Jason Derulo.
Bieber is yet to comment .
According to AFP, Prince Khalid bin Sultan al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, said the country´s leaders and people were its best advertisement, rather than Bieber.
"The one that (polishes) the image of the kingdom is not a singer, but its leadership and people," he told AFP in Jeddah this week.
