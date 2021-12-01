Vin Desiel pens loving tribute to Meadow Walker: 'It makes me smile'

He started the post off with a direct conversation with the late Paul Walker and wrote, “I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work. Will never forget what you told me... you said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait out side of the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life.”

“You of course, was talking from experience, having already an angel of your own. It’s been eight years today... and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have... but you know that. Tragedies in life are always followed by life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith. Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile.”

“The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor.”

“How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast... but maybe somehow you did. Miss you. My children always tell me that uncle Paul is with you dad, always... and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo...”