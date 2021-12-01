 
Omicron variant: Pakistan adopts 'zero tolerance’ policy, announces booster jabs for people aged over 50

By Web Desk
December 01, 2021
A healthcare worker inoculating vaccine to a citizen at a COVID-19 Vaccination Center in Larkana's Jinnah Bagh. -APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has announced a new vaccination plan to counter the Omicron threat under which booster shots will be given to immunocompromised people, healthcare workers and those aged over 50 years.