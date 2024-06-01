No respite for Karachiites as temperature likely to hit 41°C today

Doctors and paramedical staff giving medical treatment to the people affected of heatwave at a hospital in Karachi on May 23, 2024. —Online

KARACHI: There seems to be no alleviation from scorching heat for Karachiites in the near future as the Met Office on Saturday forecast the mercury in the city was expected to hit as high as 41°C, while the weather would remain hot and humid throughout the day.

The heatwave condition will continue to persist for at least another day in the megalopolis as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that the temperature could soar between 39 and 41°C in next 24 hours.

The Met department recorded the lowest temperature at 30°C. Whereas, the percentage of humidity in the air was 73%, it said.

The port city on May 29 suffered the hottest day of 2024 with the temperature recorded at 41.5°C.

It is noteworthy to mention that Karachi recorded the highest-ever temperature at 48°C on May 9, 1938.

As per the weather experts, the heatwave condition will subside in the megalopolis after June 1 (today). On the other hand, the PMD on May 30 forecast that many parts of the country would receive “extraordinary” monsoon rains from June to August.

This forecast, while may be a sigh of relief amid scorching hot weather but, is also a cause of concern because excessive rainfalls could generate flash floods in the country.