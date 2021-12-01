US high school shooting claims lives of 3 students

WASHINGTON: Three students were killed and six other people including a teacher were wounded Tuesday in a shooting at a high school in rural Oxford, Michigan, local police said.
A 15-year-old student was taken into custody and a handgun was seized after the shooting at Oxford High School, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
"There was no resistance during the arrest and the suspect has asked for a lawyer and has not made any statements as to a motive," the sheriff's office said.
"It's a very tragic situation," Undersheriff Michael McCabe said on Fox News.
"We have lots of upset parents," he said.
The shooting took place in Oxford, a small town about 40 miles (65 kilometres) north of Detroit.
Police said they received more than 100 911 emergency calls shortly after noon, and that the shooter unleashed 15-20 shots over about five minutes from a semi-automatic handgun with more than one magazine.
The suspect was taken into custody within five minutes of the first 911 call, they said.
European nations announce travel curbs for South Africa where new strain first detected through surveillance
Chittagong, where Pakistan will play their first Test against the home side, has been jolted by a strong quake
Local Russian authorities said 52 people, including miners and six rescuers, were dead
The number of daily infections in Africa's hardest-hit country has increased tenfold since the start of the month
Vaccine's authorisation clears way for vaccination in cohort where virus is rapidly spreading
Incomes last month rose by a more-than-expected 0.5%, while spending similarly exceeded analysts' forecasts with a...