Sindh notifies new COVID curbs starting Dec 1

Security personnel wearing facemasks stand guard in a sealed residential area in Karachi, Pakistan, on June 19, 2020. — AFP/File

The Sindh government on Tuesday notified new COVID-19 restrictions, based on a city's vaccination progress, to be effective from December 1 to 15.

According to a notification by the Sindh Home Department, Karachi, Sukkur and Sanghar have been classified by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) as cities with "good vaccination progress", whereas the remaining areas in the province fall under the "low vaccination progress" category.

With this in view, separate protocols have been listed to be followed by both categories, as outlined below:

Gatherings

Both indoor and outdoor gatherings, including weddings, are allowed, but only for vaccinated individuals.

In Karachi, Sukkur and Sanghar, a maximum of 500 people are allowed at indoor events and a maximum of 1,000 people are permitted at outdoor gatherings.

In other areas, the guest list must be limited to 300 people for indoor events and 1,000 people for outdoor events.

Dining

Indoor dining is allowed until 11:59pm at all restaurants, including food courts at malls, for fully vaccinated individuals only. In Karachi, Sukkur and Sanghar, eateries are allowed a 70% occupancy, whereas in other areas, occupancy must be restricted to 50% of the seating capacity.

Outdoor dining is also restricted to fully vaccinated individuals only, until 11:59pm, with no restrictions for occupancy.

Takeaway and drive through services are allowed to operate 24/7 subject to staff being vaccinated and following all mandated safety protocols.

Those eating out are advised to carry their vaccination certificates for inspection by law enforcement agencies.

Business timings



Businesses may remain open till 10pm, with essential services allowed to operate 24/7.

Pharmacies; medical facilities; vaccination centres; petrol pumps; CNG stations; LPG shops; dairy shops; tandoors; standalone grocery stores; fish, meat, vegetable and fruit vendors; e-commerce activities and bakeries fall under the essential services category.

All management, staff and customers are required to be vaccinated and strictly abide by safety measures.

Recreation

Amusement parks, water sports and swimming pools in Karachi, Sukkur and Sanghar can run at a 70% occupancy rate, whereas in other areas a 50% occupancy rate must be ensured.

Public parks will remain open with strict abidance by safety protocols.

Sports