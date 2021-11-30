Sindh notifies new COVID curbs starting Dec 1

The Sindh government on Tuesday notified new COVID-19 restrictions, based on a city's vaccination progress, to be effective from December 1 to 15.
According to a notification by the Sindh Home Department, Karachi, Sukkur and Sanghar have been classified by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) as cities with "good vaccination progress", whereas the remaining areas in the province fall under the "low vaccination progress" category.
With this in view, separate protocols have been listed to be followed by both categories, as outlined below:
Both indoor and outdoor gatherings, including weddings, are allowed, but only for vaccinated individuals.
In Karachi, Sukkur and Sanghar, a maximum of 500 people are allowed at indoor events and a maximum of 1,000 people are permitted at outdoor gatherings.
In other areas, the guest list must be limited to 300 people for indoor events and 1,000 people for outdoor events.
Indoor dining is allowed until 11:59pm at all restaurants, including food courts at malls, for fully vaccinated individuals only. In Karachi, Sukkur and Sanghar, eateries are allowed a 70% occupancy, whereas in other areas, occupancy must be restricted to 50% of the seating capacity.
Outdoor dining is also restricted to fully vaccinated individuals only, until 11:59pm, with no restrictions for occupancy.
Takeaway and drive through services are allowed to operate 24/7 subject to staff being vaccinated and following all mandated safety protocols.
Those eating out are advised to carry their vaccination certificates for inspection by law enforcement agencies.
Businesses may remain open till 10pm, with essential services allowed to operate 24/7.
Pharmacies; medical facilities; vaccination centres; petrol pumps; CNG stations; LPG shops; dairy shops; tandoors; standalone grocery stores; fish, meat, vegetable and fruit vendors; e-commerce activities and bakeries fall under the essential services category.
All management, staff and customers are required to be vaccinated and strictly abide by safety measures.
Amusement parks, water sports and swimming pools in Karachi, Sukkur and Sanghar can run at a 70% occupancy rate, whereas in other areas a 50% occupancy rate must be ensured.
Public parks will remain open with strict abidance by safety protocols.
Contact sports are allowed for fully vaccinated individuals.
Shrines will remain open, however, only for fully vaccinated individuals.
Routine office timings will be followed and 100% attendance is permitted. The employees must be fully vaccinated.
Only fully vaccinated individuals can exercise at indoor gyms.
Public transport can operate with 80% occupancy and only fully vaccinated individuals can benefit from the service. Wearing masks is mandatory.
Cinemas are allowed to entertain fully vaccinated individuals and can operate without time restrictions.
Railways will operate with 80% occupancy and only fully vaccinated individuals can benefit from the service. Wearing masks is mandatory.
District administrations may impose broader lockdowns in areas under their jurisdiction based on a risk assessment. They can also impose smart and micro smart lockdowns in specified areas.
Wearing masks shall be compulsory in public spaces.
Policy of controlled tourism for fully vaccinated individuals will continue and will be ensured by the district administration.
All education institutes will follow 100% attendance with a focus on vaccinating students above 12 years of age.
In the last 24 hours, 201 new cases of coronavirus were detected in the province, with no death reported, according to a statement by the Chief Minister House.
According to the statement, 12,462 samples were tested which detected 201 cases, translating to a 1.6% detection rate.
So far 6,744,105 tests have been conducted against which 474,749 cases were diagnosed. Of these 97% or 460,427 patients have recovered, including 70 overnight.
The statement said that currently 6,701 patients are under treatment, with 6,497 in home isolation, 14 at isolation centres and 190 at different hospitals. The condition of 185 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 patients who were shifted to ventilators.
Out of 201 new cases, 48 were detected from Karachi, — 21 from East, 11 South, nine Central, six Korangi and one in Malir district.
Hyderabad has 23, Matiari 17, Shaheed Benazirabad 15, Dadu 14, Mirpurkhas 13, NausheroFeroze 12, Tando Muhammad Khan and Thatta nine each, Tharparkar and Jamshoro eight each, Sujawal six, Badin five, Sanghar and Tando Allahyar four each, and Larkana and Umerkot three cases each.
The statement further said that 24,078,975 vaccinations have been administered up to November 28, and during the last 24 hours 57,105 vaccines were administered.
In total 24,136,080 vaccines have been administered which constitute 44.88% of the vaccine eligible population.
The chief minister has urged people of the province to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols.
The government of Sindh on Sunday decided to make a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine compulsory after the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, Daily Jang reported.
The Sindh Health Department announced that a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine will be administered to fully vaccinated individuals.
Shah told Daily Jang that the decision to administer fully vaccinated individuals a booster jab has been made in order to prevent the spread of the virus in the province.
"The booster jabs are currently being administered at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and Dow University of Health Sciences Ojha Campus but the scale of vaccination will be expanded across the province," Shah said.
He further stated that no fee will be charged for the booster jab.
Shah urged fully vaccinated individuals to get the booster shot and advised those who are yet to get vaccinated to get themselves immunised against the virus.
