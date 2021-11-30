Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ filming to start from next Monday

Salman Khan, who has a busy year ahead of him with back-to-back projects lined-up, is resuming the shoot of his next project Tiger 3 from next Monday.
According to ETimes, the Kick actor, after launching Antim: The Final Truth, is ready to win over fans’ hearts once again.
It is now expected that filming of the third instalment of much-loved Trilogy will soon kick off.
The films, including Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, hit the box office in 2012 and 2017, respectively, also starring Katrina Kaif.
However, the diva’s return in the upcoming film is not confirmed, considering her much-anticipated marriage with Vicky Kaushal.
To go by the recent reports, the 55-year-old actor will also start working on Sajid Nadiadwala’s project right from the beginning of the next year.
Moreover, Khan is also expected to channel his famed Chulbul Pandey avatar for another Dabangg film later in the same year.
Meanwhile, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star will be headed to Riyadh along with Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebrities on December 10 for Da-banng tour.
