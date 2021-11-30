Aiman Khan marks 3rd wedding anniversary with Muneeb Butt with loved-up note

Actor Aiman Khan is celebrating her husband Muneeb Butt on the couple's wedding anniversary.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2018 with elaborate festivities, share two year old daughter Amal Muneeb.

Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, Aiman dropped an adorable family photo as she cut her anniversary cake with Muneeb. In the photo, the Baddua star was spotted embracing wife while he kissed his toddler.

"Happy anniversary to my one and only," wrote Aiman as she tagged husband.

Aiman's fans were quick to pour in love for the couple. "Happy anniversary to one of my favorite couple MashaAllahh MashaAllahh," wrote one Instagram user.



"Happy anniversary!" added another while a third wrote,"Mam and sir Big congrats to you guys and Allah bless your family always ameen."