‘Aap subki mohabbat ka shukria’: Vernon Philander tweets in Urdu

Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan bowling consultant Vernon Philander Tuesday tweeted in Urdu and thanked the Men in Green and the team’s management for their love and encouragement.

A day earlier, Vernon Philander left for his homeland, South Africa, from Bangladesh a couple of days before his scheduled departure due to the emergence of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, in his country.

Taking to Twitter, “Philander said I have really enjoyed working with all of you. I got to know you all a whole lot better and I will be back.”



He said the two months period, which he had spent with the Pakistan cricket team was wonderful. All the players gave the best response during the training, he said and thanked the management for the encouragement.

“Good luck with the rest of the tour and keep building on the great work that you all have been doing,” said Philander,

Pakistan cricket team gives warm send-off to Vernon Philander



Yesterday, the former South African cricketer was given a warm send-off by the Pakistan cricket team.

Sharing the statistical contributions of the former bowling consultant, head coach Saqlain Mushtaq had said: "A wonderful person joined us on October 15, 2021, right before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and today (November 29) he is leaving us."

Mushtaq had mentioned that during his time with the Pakistan cricket team, the Green Shirts played nine T20 games out of which they won eight.

"During these matches, the team managed to take 28 wickets and three players were awarded the player of the match trophies," he had said.