Matthew McConaughey ditches plans to run for Texas governor

The actor announced his decision to back down from running for office after months of mulling.

In a video posted on Twitter and Instagram, McConaughey, 52, said running for governor is a “humbling and inspiring path to ponder.”

“It is also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment,” he said.

The actor's suddent announcement came about two weeks before the candidate filing deadline for the Texas primary, and about two weeks after Beto O’Rourke, a former El Paso congressman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, announced his run for the office against governor Greg Abbott, a Republican.

Earlier, McConaughey drew criticism after he revealed he would not mandate vaccines for young children because he would like more information, adding that in his household, “we go slow on vaccinations, even before Covid.”