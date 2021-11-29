Omicron: Saudi Arabia suspends flights from seven more countries

— Twitter

RIYADH: Keeping in view the alarming surge in the cases of new coronavirus strain, Omicron, around the world, Saudi Arabia Sunday banned flights to and from seven more countries.

In a statement, the ministry of interior said that the decision has been taken after the outbreak of the new coronavirus variant in various countries.

Riyadh has suspended flight operations to and from Malawi, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Mauritius, and Comoros for "an unspecified period."

“Non-Saudi passengers arriving directly or indirectly from the aforementioned countries are not allowed to enter Saudi Arabia,” Saudi Gazette reported, citing official sources.

The passengers, however, can enter the Kingdom after spending 14 days in quarantine in other counties allowed by Saudi authorities, it added.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia had suspended flights to and from seven African counties.