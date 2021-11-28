Video: PTI youth demands PM Imran’s resignation in Islamabad rally

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: In an embarrassing incident for the ruling PTI, a youth, believed to be a PTI activist, climbed up on stage during an Islamabad rally and demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday.

Following speeches by MNAs Raja Khurram Shehzad and Ali Nawaz Awan and Federal Minister Asad Umar, the young man got up on stage and took the mic after some people asked him to say whatever he wanted to.



Fed up with inflation and the government, the young man said, “It is better for Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign”.



He predicted the future of Pakistan, saying, "Everything will be exactly the same as Raja Khurram Shehzad has said. But Imran Khan will not be the Prime Minister of Pakistan."

"No rulers, only the masses [no hukmraan, only awam]," he said. Later, some PTI workers took the mic back from him.