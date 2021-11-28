Soni Razdan shares a sweet poem for daughter Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday

Bollywood actress and filmmaker Soni Razdan penned down a sweet poem for daughter Shaheen Bhatt on her 33rd birthday.
Taking to Instagram, Soni posted a lovely photo of the daughter with a heartfelt poem.
She captioned it, “A little poem for my dearest Shaheen on her birthday.”
“Happy Birthday my sweetness and light
Your love and perfection makes everything light
The day you were born the sun shone so bright
And in more ways than one day never became night
(Ha ha you know what I mean right
About babies who don’t sleep in the night)
What I’m saying is that you’re one in a million
You’re absolutely fabulous and beautiful and a zillion
Times better than you’ll ever know
So hold onto that thought and don’t let it go
You’re smart and your special, you’re all heart and compassion
Your way with words won’t go out of fashion
That’s cause my darling you’re so honest and strong
In my eyes you can do no wrong
Wish you all the love and the glory
As you continue to write your story
Happy Birthday my sweetness and light
My love for you will always shine bright”.
