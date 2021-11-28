New episode of 'Barbaroslar' airs on Turkish channel

Fans of Turkish TV series "Barbarosla" are eagerly waiting for the highly anticipated episode 11.

Engin Altan, who rose to fame for his role in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" plays Oruç Reis in the series which is based on the life of "Barbaros" Hayreddin Pasha and his brothers.

While the latest episode aired on a Turkish TV channel on Thursday, Indian and Pakistani fans of the Turkish series are still waiting for it to release in Urdu.





Engin is admired by millions of people across the world for playing the role of Ertugrul.

The series is also being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.