Fans think Vicky Kaushal's smile reveals he will marry Katrina Kaif next month

Vicky Kaushal fans are convinced that the actor would marry Katrina Kaif despite the fact that one of his cousins denied speculations about the wedding next month.

When the actor on Saturday shared his photo on Instagram, hundreds of fans flooded his comments section to ask whether the reports regarding his marriage to Katrina are true.



"That Smile when you know Katrina Kaif is going to be you wife," wrote one fan.

Another said, "Can u just announce your wedding, its getting annoying."

Many other fans posted funny some comments about his affair with the "Sooryavanshi actress but Vicky decided not to answer any of the questions about his marriage .

