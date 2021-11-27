Pak vs WI: Cricket West Indies names squad for Pakistan tour

West Indies players Shai Hope (L) and Kieron Pollard (R). Photo: file

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Friday announced its T20 and ODI squads for the upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The series between Pakistan and West Indies will feature three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is) from December 13 to 22 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The panel named a number of uncapped players in both formats. For the ODIs, the newcomers include batters Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and fast-bowling allrounder Odean Smith.

Smith and Motie are also selected in the T20I squad for the first time, along with left-arm fast-bowling allrounder Dominic Drakes.

Motie was a travelling reserve for the recent ICC T20 World Cup, while Drakes and Smith were net bowlers before the start of the tournament.

The ODI Series will be West Indies' fourth series of 12 in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League in which the top seven teams can secure automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. West Indies currently lie in the eighth position out of 13 teams and have the opportunity to move above Pakistan into the seventh position.

ODI squad

Led by Kieron Pollard, the ODI squad of West Indies comprised Shai Hope (Vice-Captain) Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Nicholas Pooran, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith and Hayden Walsh Jr.

T20 squad

Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice Captain), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Romario , hepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh Jr.