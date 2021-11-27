Chrissy Teigen recalls first-ever sober Thanksgiving experience

Chrissy Teigen recently turned to social media in recollection of her first-ever Thanksgiving dinner, as a sober woman.
The author recalled the day in an Instagram post that included a candid snap of her son Miles and a caption that took a trip down memory lane.
It read, “The first time I have ever been able to enjoy everyone enjoying dinner!! I used to start my Thanksgiving prep with a shot of cafe patron (COFFEE TEQUILA) and I’d pretty much take another every couple of hours.”
“I didn’t even make any crucial recipe errors this year! toot toot goes the horn! anyhoo hope you had a beautiful holiday. grateful for you and your love”.
