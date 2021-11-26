Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus marks Thanksgiving with note on cancer battle

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus began his Thanksgiving celebrations with a candid reflection over his cancer battle.

Earlier in September, the 49-year-old revealed that he was declared cancer free just months after his lymphoma diagnosis.

Posing a throwback selfie in front of the toilet, he shared a lengthy message with his fans.

"I have so much to be thankful for today. This photo is from June, halfway through chemo, no idea if it was working or not, relegated to the bathroom floor, retching," he captioned the post.

"If I ever complain about something trivial or unimportant, please show me this photo to remind me of how bad things can be, and how truly blessed I am.

"I hope you all have an amazing day with friends and family. Happy Thanksgiving."