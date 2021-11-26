Anushka Sharma leaves husband Virat Kohli in awe with sun-kissed photos

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma mesmerised her millions of fans with sun-kissed makeup-free photos.



The Sultan actor took to Instagram and posted her dazzling pictures, leaving fans swooning. Fans were quick to compliment their favourite star.

In the photos, Anushka flashes her million dollar smile to the camera.

She posted the pictures with the lyrics of Bob Marley’s iconic song Sun Is Shining, however, she revealed that she forgot the lyrics.

Anushka said “Sun was shining, weather was sweet, made me wanna pose, to post some of these…. Forgot the lyrics to this song.”

The stunning photos also left her hubby Virat Kohli in awe. He dropped a series of red heart emojis in the comment section.

The couple recently returned to Mumbai with their daughter Vamika after T20 World Cup in Dubai.