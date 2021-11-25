GMB presenters Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid pay emotional tribute to director Erron Gordon

Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenters Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid lavished praise on their director Erron Gordon on his last day as he left ITV for Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show.
Ben and Susanna, in their emotional tribute, said: "He was there on the very first day. We are very proud of what Erron has done."
Meanwhile, Andi Peters went all out as he headed to New York City and showed that the team had taken over a billboard in Times Square, filming Erron’s name up in lights.
Erron was immediately left in tears as he appeared on camera, admitting: ‘You’ve broken me at 6:30.’
He added: "Thank you to everyone here, that really means a lot."
Erron would be taking on a new role as Executive Creative Director at News UK Broadcasting, joining former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan's new series.
