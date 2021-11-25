How Machine Gun Kelly's daughter helped him with his music

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that his own daughter has played a major over some of his biggest success in music .

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson show, the Bad Things singer spoke of his tight bond with his 12-year-old daughter Casie, who he shared he seeks advice from for his music.

"I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now," he told the host.

"Like, she has her finger on the pulse of what's hot, or if I'm doing a song and it's the right one, she'll confirm it."

The singer added that in the event his daughter is not too fond of what he produces she is not afraid to tell him if something sounds like "crap".