Thanksgiving 2021: Where to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Parade this year

Thanksgiving 2021: Where and How to watch Macy's Thanksgivng Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is back with a bang after laid back celebration last year.

The 95th Thanksgiving Parade will be held on Thursday, Nov. 25.Unlike in 2020, the parade will resume normal activities sidelined last year due to COVID lockdown.

People who wish to spectate the exuberant parade in person are allowed to watch it along a 2.5-mile route through Manhattan.

The artist lineup for this year enlists Carrie Underwood, Jon Batiste, Sesame Street (cast and Muppets), Aespa, Andy Grammer and more.



The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 25 and runs until 12 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on NBC at 9 a.m. in all time zones. Some other streaming sites that will air the parade include Peacock TV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV etc.

