Priyanka Chopra shares PDA-filled photo with Nick Jonas after split rumours

Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday treated her millions of fans with a latest PDA-filled photo with husband Nick Jonas a day after she sparked split rumours.



Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared the loved-up photo in her Stories as she participated in her family show – The Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Sky Is Pink actor posted the photo and wrote #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast is streaming now on @netflix! @netflixisajoke #Roasted.”

The latest photo is a relief for her millions of fans, whom she left in tizzy after removing her husband’s name from surname on Instagram profile.

Earlier, Priyanka removed Nick Jonas’ last name from her Instagram profile, sparking divorce rumours after three years of their wedding.