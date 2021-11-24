Priyanka Chopra shares PDA-filled photo with Nick Jonas after split rumours

Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday treated her millions of fans with a latest PDA-filled photo with husband Nick Jonas a day after she sparked split rumours.
Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared the loved-up photo in her Stories as she participated in her family show – The Jonas Brothers Family Roast.
The show is currently streaming on Netflix.
The Sky Is Pink actor posted the photo and wrote #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast is streaming now on @netflix! @netflixisajoke #Roasted.”
The latest photo is a relief for her millions of fans, whom she left in tizzy after removing her husband’s name from surname on Instagram profile.
Earlier, Priyanka removed Nick Jonas’ last name from her Instagram profile, sparking divorce rumours after three years of their wedding.
Jon Batiste leads the pack with 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, H.E.R. and Doja Cat with eight, as Billie...
The 64th annual show has once again expanded the number of nominees in its prestigious general categories, taking the...
Royal family 'nervous about anything getting out to Harry and Meghan', according to expert
Adele's 30 surpasses Taylor Swift’s Evermore
Jennifer Aniston plays news presenter Alex Levy in The Morning Show
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck became the most talked about couple in the celebrity world in the early 2000s.