International Emmy Awards 2021: ‘Tennant,’ ‘Tehran’ among winners – complete list

The 49th edition of the International Emmy Awards hit the floors on late Monday night (Nov.22) in New York.
The awards were handed out among winners from 44 nominees across 11 categories from 24 countries during an in-person ceremony in NYC.
The French comedy Call My Agent and Israeli drama Tehran bagged top accolades of the night. Actor David Tennant won best actor award for his stunning performance in character of serial killer Dennis Nielsen in ITV’s Des.
From India, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, comedian Vir Das and Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya were among the nominees. However, India could not register a win this year.
Take a look at the list of winners:
Arts Programming
Kubrick By Kubrick (France)
Best Performance by an Actress
Hayley Squires - Adult Material (UK)
Best Performance By An Actor
David Tennant - Des (UK)
Comedy
Call my Agent - Season 4 (France)
Documentary
Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice (Thailand)
Drama Series
Tehran (Israel)
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards (USA)
Non-Scripted Entertainment
The Masked Singer (UK)
Short-Form Series
INSiDE (New Zealand)
Telenovela
The Song Of Glory (China)
TV Movie / Mini-Series
Atlantic Crossing (Norway)
