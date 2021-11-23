Prince Andrew’s ‘mysterious, murky’ spending habits under fire: report

File Footage

Prince Andrew recently got called out for having spent “mysterious” and “murky” amounts of cash on his lifestyle.



The findings of this analysis point towards lavish spending on things like Princess Eugenie’s wedding, expensive property u-keep, and other “free-spending” choices which rub experts the wrong way.

For those unversed, it is estimated that Prince Andrew’s total income consists of a £250,000 annual stipend from the Queen and a £20,000 navy pension.

But a report by The Times reveals he may have exceeded his yearly earnings altogether.

This claim comes just weeks after Prince Andrew’s £1.5million loan was paid off by a Tory donor.

A separate report by Bloomberg suggests the prince also borrowed money from a credit facility back in 2015 and it has been totalled to an average of £125,000 every three months.

The latest noted transaction includes the purchase of a £220,000 Bentley that he purchased back in 2020, to add to his already large collection of large vehicles like Range Rovers.

He is also reported to own a substantial collection of luxury watches, owes a large mortgage on a luxury chalet inside a Swiss ski resort but lost that property when he failed to pay the final instalment of £6.6million.