Meghan Markle’s closeness with Eugenie ‘triggers alarm bells’ within Palace walls: report

Experts admit Meghan Markle’s close relationship with Eugenie has started raising a few alarm bells within the Palace.



This admission has been made by royal expert Neil Sean on his personal YouTube Channel.

There he was quoted saying, "Meghan has created even more drama. That's all thanks to her recent appearance on the lowly-rated Ellen Degeneres Show. Meghan herself has now dropped someone of quite high level within the British Royal Family in something of hot water.”

"She was delighting fans allegedly with insight into her brand new ex-royal life, you know, the Halloween party, the car story that we've all heard before, things like that. It was supposed to resonate with people, people who thought, well, you know, she's kind of normal, she's like us, you know.”

"As we know, Megan then decided to describe her friendship with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack, which goes back quite a long way seemingly. That really did trigger some alarm bells for senior members of the British Monarchy over here."

"This is the problem now for Princess Eugenie because, of course, as we know, all senior members of the British Royal Family are very nervous about anything getting back to Meghan and Harry because they want to monetize everything, and drop bombshells and talk about how bad the family is. Megan appears to have dropped Princess Eugenie briefly in it."