Sarah Khan twins with baby Alyana in lavender, see pictures

Sarah took to Instagram on Monday to share adorable new photos with daughter Alyana

Sarah Khan and her one-and-a-half month old daughter Alyana are warding off the Monday blues in lavender!

The mother-daughter duo seem to be making the most of sweater weather in Sarah’s latest Instagram post in which they’re seen rocking similar shades of lavender; Sarah with her purple sweater and baby Alyana with a purple cap.

The Yaar-e-Bewafa actor chose to wrap her little bundle of joy in a delightful swaddle with little hearts all over it.

Sarah took to Instagram to share the adorable photos with an equally adorable caption that read, “I’m proud of many things in life but nothing beats being a mother.”





“Mama loves you little munchkin,” she added.

Sarah welcomed her first child, Alyana, with husband Falak Shabir on October 8.