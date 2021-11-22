Shreya Ghoshal delights fans with sweet photos of son Devyaan

Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal delighted her millions of fans with sweet photos of son Devyaan, who turned 6 months on Monday.



Sharing the adorable photos, the Chikni Chameli singer wrote : “Hi everybody. I am Devyaan and I turned 6 months today.”

“Currently I am busy exploring the world around me, listening to my favourite songs, reading books with all kinds of pictures, laughing out loud at silly jokes and having deep conversations with my mom. She gets me.”

Shreya continued, “Thank you all for sending me your love and blessings”.

The Ye Ishq Hai singer and husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed their first baby on May 22, 2021.

She had introduced her son as ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’.