Dwayne Johnson addresses ‘close relationship’ with ‘Red Notice’ costar Ryan Reynolds

Action hero Dwayne Johnson recently wore his heart on his sleeve and shed some light on his long term friendship with Ryan Reynolds.

The actor shed light on his close bond during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

There he was quoted saying, “I have not known any actor in Hollywood longer than I’ve known Ryan Reynolds. We started our careers together.”

While reminiscing over their first-ever meeting, The Rock recalled, “I had ‘The Scorpion King come out. He had ‘Van Wilder’ come out. We were crisscrossing promotions. We wound up in Cancun on ‘MTV Spring Break’ promoting your movies.”

Since then, the friendship just bloomed and “We’re like an old couple who bicker and fight. And of course, we love and respect each other.”