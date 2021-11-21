Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend is glad that she broke up with him

Prince Harry fell out of favor after tying the knot with former American actress Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex is now settled in California with his wife and children after stepping down from his royal duties.

His former girlfriend recently sat for an interview to discuss her relationship with the son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Florence St George, the former girlfriends of Prince Harry discussed her relationship with the Duke of Sussex in an internet with Stella magazine.

Florence, who dated Harry in 2011, said she struggled with the media attention that comes with dating a prince.

The 35-year-old said her privacy ended "abruptly" when she started dating Harry who is now married to former US actress Meghan Markle.

Mrs St George said her school friends were "interrogated" and paparazzi camped outside her front door.

According to UK's Daily Express, the former girlfriend of Harry married multi-millionaire Henry St George in 2014.

"I take my hat off to those people who can cope with that lifestyle. However, I knew I couldn't. "Although it was sad at the time, I feel lucky that the relationship was short-lived."

Prince Harry is settled in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and two children.