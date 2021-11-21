Elon Musk's kid X AE A-Xii wins hearts during father's video conference

Even Elon Musk has embarrassing dad moments!

The 50-year-old SpaceX founder was joined by his toddler X AE A-Xii in a recent for his recent work presentation.

Musk, who was set to share an update on a fully reusable spacecraft- Starship- in the meeting was seen juggling work and his responsibilities as a father in the adorable video. .

Baby X stole the spotlight with an impressionable appearance for daddy's conference. The child waved at the camera, saying "Hi!" and making babbling noises while waving his little arms in the air.







