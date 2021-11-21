Kourtney Kardashian expresses her feelings about breakup with Scott Disick by listening to Adele’s ‘My Little Love’

Kourtney Kardashian expresses her feelings about breakup with Scott Disick by listening Adele’s ‘My Little Love’

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian seeming expressed her feelings about her split with former partner Scott Disick by listening to My Little Love, an emotional song by British singer Adele.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum took to Instagram and shared the still of Adele’s song and disclosed she was listening to it.

Kourtney is listening the emotional song after a month following her engagement to US musician Travis Barker.

“My Little Love,” is the soulful third track on Adele’s new album 30.

The emotional song contains recordings of herself and her nine-year-old son, Angelo, discussing her feelings about her breakup with Simon Konecki, Angelo's father.

Adele released her first album in six years on Friday, winning over critics and fans alike with the record she said she made to explain her divorce to her young son.