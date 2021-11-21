 
close
Sunday November 21, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Engin Altan leaves fans excited with PUBG collaboration

Engin Altan said, “Collaboration coming soon. Keep on watching"

By Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
November 21, 2021
Engin Altan leaves fans excited with PUBG collaboration
Engin Altan leaves fans excited with PUBG collaboration

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan has left his millions of fans super excited with his collaboration with video game series PUBG.

Engin, who is best known as Ertugrul, announced his collaboration with the PUBG late on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared his stunning graphic picture depicting him a PUBG fighter.

He wrote in Turkish which reads: “Collaboration coming soon. Keep on watching.. @pubgmobile_tr, # pubgmobileturkey.”

Engin Altan leaves fans excited with PUBG collaboration

PUBG, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, a video game series also shared Engin’s same picture and said, “Engin Altan Düzyatan is only on PUBG MOBILE soon!.”

Commenting on the post, Engin’s co-star Cavit Çetin Güner aka Dogan, said: “We didn't fight, you didn't leave a place, I swear.”

Fans are super excited and impatiently waiting after Engin made the announcement.