Engin Altan leaves fans excited with PUBG collaboration

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan has left his millions of fans super excited with his collaboration with video game series PUBG.
Engin, who is best known as Ertugrul, announced his collaboration with the PUBG late on Saturday.
Taking to Instagram, Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared his stunning graphic picture depicting him a PUBG fighter.
He wrote in Turkish which reads: “Collaboration coming soon. Keep on watching.. @pubgmobile_tr, # pubgmobileturkey.”
PUBG, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, a video game series also shared Engin’s same picture and said, “Engin Altan Düzyatan is only on PUBG MOBILE soon!.”
Commenting on the post, Engin’s co-star Cavit Çetin Güner aka Dogan, said: “We didn't fight, you didn't leave a place, I swear.”
Fans are super excited and impatiently waiting after Engin made the announcement.
