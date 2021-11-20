Rani Mukherjee reveals daughter Adira coordinated her looks for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Indian actor Rani Mukherjee says that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is very close to daughter Adira's heart.

Speaking to News18 in a recent interview, Rani shared that her five-year-old child not only accompanied the cast and crew to Abu Bdhabi and London, but also helped mother pick outfits for the scenes.

“She was a part of the shooting process while I was shooting in Abu Dhabi and even helped me choose a lot of costumes and accessories. I remember I was in London, when Adira actually came along and insisted that she wanted to come and help me choose. She actually single-handedly chose everything and she has coordinated my looks. So, Adira has a special connection with Bunty Aur Babli 2," gushed Rani.

She continued, “She loved me in the film. She really likes me doing comedy roles and never likes me doing serious films. She was laughing and rolling over while watching the film so seeing her enjoying the film fills my heart with happiness."

Rani Mukherjee is joined by Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari for the sequel to the original Yash Raj film. Bunty Aur Babli 2 released on November 19.