Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for silence over conservatorship

Britney Spears slammed Christina Aguilera for choosing to stay silent over controversial conservatorship.



In a recent Instagram post, Spears wrote, “I love and adore everyone who supported me … but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!” Spears wrote over a clip of Aguilera being interviewed at Thursday’s Latin Grammy Awards, where the Genie in a Bottle singer performed.

“13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is such a hard topic for people to talk about???” she continued.

“I’m the one who went through it!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you … Yes I do matter!”

Aguilera was quizzed on the red carpet if she was in communication with the pop icon amid her battle to get conservatorship dismissed.

Responding to the question, the singer’s rep, Brett Ruttenberg, present on the carpet with her, cut off the reporter with a cheery, “No, I’m sorry, we’re not doing that tonight, thank you though, bye!”

Concurrently, a visibly waffling Aguilera said, “I can’t,” before adding, “but I’m happy for her!”

In a previous statement, Aguilera condemned Spears' conservatorship adding, “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish."