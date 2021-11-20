Britney Spears showers love on Sam Asghari's 'House of Gucci' performance

The singer revealed her beau 'stole the show' in the movie premiere in Los Angeles/File footage

Britney Spears is not shying away from expressing love and support to fiance Sam Asghari over his performance in House of Gucci.



Gushing over him, the singer revealed her beau 'stole the show' in the movie premiere in Los Angeles.

"Ok so my baby stole the show at the premiere of House of Gucci," the 39-year-old captioned her post. "Sorry to the cast but my baby is …"

Then, referring to a photo of a shirtless Asghari, 27, in a pool, she wrote, "I'm the photographer on the first one !!!!!"

Asghari marked the premiere of the movie without Spears, clad in a tight-fitted suit and a colorful button-down dress shirt with its collar peeking over the suit's lapel.

The outfit was designed and styled by Donatella Versace, Asghari told Variety on the red carpet.

Earlier, Spears hinted at a Versace trousseau for her big day.