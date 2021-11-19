Prince Charles concludes overseas visit after representing Queen Elizabeth in Egypt

Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla on Friday said goodbye to Egypt o to board their plane back to Britain.

Four soldiers formed an Egyptian guard of honour to bid them farewell as the couple concluded their visit.



During his visit, Charles met Egypt´s president and the head of prestigious Al-Azhar institution in Cairo on a mission centred on inter-faith co-existence and the battle against climate change.

Charles, accompanied by his wife Camilla, held talks with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as well as Al-Azhar´s grand imam, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, and Samy Fawzi, the Anglican archbishop of the coastal city of Alexandria in northern Egypt.

Prince Charles is the most senior royal who travels overseas, representing Queen Elizabeth II, who stopped overseas tours a few years back because of her age.

Charles also represented the royal family at the climate summit, at which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned in a speech that Alexandria was among world cities at risk of being lost "beneath the waves" because of climate change.

When his Middle East tour was announced, the Prince of Wales´ deputy private secretary said that global warming would figure prominently.